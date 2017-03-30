DALLAS ADVOCATE VERNA THOMAS MELTON GETS UNSUNG HERO AWARD AFTER 40 YEARS
Verna Thomas Melton, Owner / CEO of Verna’s Ventures LLC, also founder and Director of Verna’s H.E.L.P. Foundation a non- profit 501 (C) (3) organization with four major purposes. With a documented
42 year Track Record of Helping the Citizens within Dallas County
I- Our FREE Business Workshops for this year is.– Feb. 17, 2017 – ‘ HOW TO DO BUSINESS WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT” at East field College confirmed participants are Nancy N. Alvarez–SBA; Albert Garza- Director -GSA Small Business; Gregory James, Director UTA Cross Timbers and Dr. David Willis-CEO, Cedar Crest Development Inc.
II – The Annual Women Empowerment Prayer breakfast, held each year (from 2013 to present) on the Saturday before Mothers Day weekend. Our goal is to coordinate a multi-ethnic effort of educating and advocating, the Power of Women in Prayer and Faith. While recognizing Dallas’ Most Powerful Living Legends and Influential Women of Faith.
III – An Annual Back to school, “For School Safety” Give Away, during the month of August (from 2016 to present) – whereas we propose to give away 1,000 – Free Clear Back Backs and Retail Gift Cards, to help Elementary and Middle School students. The Backpacks being a deterrent to stop the gun violence and drugs in our school. The gift cards are to help with school uniforms, shoes and/or clothing. Last year, 2016 we received help from, Macys “Shop for a Cause” campaign, Target Super Stores and TJ Maxx stores.
IV – Our Annual –FREE 2 day Legal Clinic & Job Fair- Clinic attendees are able to discuss one on one with Attorneys and other legal professionals to assist them with questions. For Veterans the HUD-VASH PROGRAM, this stands for Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing. This Job Fair also include people, which has been incarcerated or with a felony. Our intentions are to help give HOPE and new VISION for a better positive life.
Verna Thomas-Melton in 2000 was the first African American to be appointed to the Texas Health Care Information Council by Governor / President George Bush. Verna assisted with the implementation of Texas Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”).which was adopted by the State Legislation. Texas House Bill 300 (HB 300), signed into law by Governor Rick Perry,
In 1995 – 1997 Verna served on the Texas Ethics Commission – Advisory Board, appointed by Gov. George Bush with Chairman Al Dillard. While studying and advising on Woman Owned Small Business and Minority Small Business shares of Texas State Spending Goals.
On March 1, 1989, Verna Thomas was appointed by President Ronald Regan to the United States Small Business Administration – Region VI – Dallas Advisory Council – to execute and fulfill the duties of said council with all powers and privileges of right appertaining to rules by the Administration of the SBA.
In 1984, Verna implemented the Verna’s Thomas H.E.L.P. Foundation, WHEREAS, on Saturday June 15, 1985 they revived the Juneteenth Celebration in Kiest Park with more than 20,000 celebrated without any incident. September 9, 1985 Dallas 1st No Crime Day, with a Replace Black on Black Crime with Black on Black Love- Campaign
In 1982 as Director of the Judy Lott Community Center, they were forced to help and house a family with five children, by allowing them to stay in the Judy Lott Center. The neither Salvation Army nor YMCA would allow families in shelter. Knowing Mayor Annette Strauss, we sparked the interest for a change for Dallas and the late Mayor Annette Strauss took our documentation and implemented Dallas’ First 24 hour emergency shelter that exists today to help house families.
In 1981 Recommended by Congressman Jim Mattox and Approved by the US Dept. of Agriculture Chairman, Sam Cornelius. The Judy Lott CDC was chosen to store and disperse the US Government Surplus Cheese and Butter to document and help the needy within Dallas County. She along with the late Albert Lipscomb gave away for two years free cheese and butter to help with the documentation of the hunger need in Dallas. She and Asst Director, Albert Lipscomb worked with other board members and advisory members as the late, MT”Buddy “Minyard, Annett Strauss, Stark Taylor and Jack Evans. With their help, with documentation to the Grocery Owners meetings at Cullem Companies helped with the Implementation of Dallas’ 1st North Texas Food Bank.
Verna Thomas-Melton in 1979 founded the Judy Lott Community Center where she volunteered her time in efforts toward raising all monies toward helping the center and all programs it implemented in aiding the needy of our community. Whereas, Mayor Jack Evans on February 13, 1983 proclaimed, that day as “Verna Thomas Day”.
In 1975 – 1977, Verna worked with the Martin Luther King Jr. Board of Directors in the Erection of the First Bronze Statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Dallas Texas, which was unveiled July 3, 1976. On January 15, 1977 she was presented an appreciation award from the Board of Directors. On July 9, 2016 she was presented an appreciation certificate for the 40 year Celebration of the Martin Luther King Statue by the Board of Directors.
In 1969 – 1975, Verna started her career in 1969 working in Data Processing for ten years until she took a stand in 1975 for the rights of all students in DISD Implementation of a Special Education Program called Plan A. Her stand changed the Special Education Program throughout the State of Texas and her career. In Newspaper Headlines – DISD Superintendent admitted over 5,000 Young Black Males had been misplaced in DISD Special Education.
Verna Thomas-Melton is a native of Fort Worth, TX. She married at age (19) nineteen, the late – Mr. Luellen Thomas Jr. after moving to Dallas and was married for 20 years. She married Mr. Arthur R. Melton in August 1989, married for 27 years; they are parents of 2 sons, 1 daughter and 5 grand-children. Verna received an Associate Arts Degree in Data Processing from TCJC and Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from TWU.