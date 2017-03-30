A Little Bit of Faith: Fasting and Praying Quietly
All of us are in need of something in our lives. If you’re in need of something specific and you’ve been praying, don’t give up. God hears your prayers. However, there are those difficult times when we may need answers right away. It’s during those times that we may need to pray and worship in a quiet-like manner.
In the book of Matthew, Jesus taught what should be done when we take time to fast and pray. He (Jesus) made it very clear that we should not fast and pray in a way that is obvious to everyone. Jesus said, “When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show men they are fasting” (Matthew 6:16).
Jesus went on to say that when we fast and pray it should be done in secret. “But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, so that it will not be obvious to men that you are fasting, but only to your Father, who is unseen; and your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matthew 6:17-18).
When you quietly go to the Heavenly Father during times of fasting and praying, it is to be done quietly so that no one will know what you are doing. This type of quiet time, praying, and sacrifice is done so that only you and the Father know. You’re giving up something in order to have that time spent in prayer with the Lord. When you are diligently seeking the Father, He sees it and your walk with Him can become closer.
Finally, if there is something that you have been needing answers for, seek God in that quiet place of fasting and praying. Allow your need to be known only to Him and He will see what you are doing in secret and acknowledge your sacrifice. The next time you fast and pray keep what you are doing to yourself and see how God will show up and show out. Amen? Amen.