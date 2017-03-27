DCHHS Supports AIDS Walk South Dallas 2017
In Dallas County, HIV/AIDS continues to be an epidemic with a 56 percent increase of persons living with HIV/AIDS in Dallas County. Cases of HIV/AIDS are being seen in the 13 to 18 year age group, accounting for 5 percent of new diagnoses in all age groups.
In Commissioner’s Court, Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia presented a resolution to Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) and AIDS Walk South Dallas (AWSD), a program with the goal to empower persons infected and affected by HIV/AIDS through prevention, advocacy, education, peer support and emergency financial assistance.
The theme for this year “Engage, Educate, Empower” aims to inspire and educate the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted.
AIDS Walk South Dallas 2017 is celebrating its seventh annual walk Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75215.
Registration can be done at the walk beginning at 8 a.m. or in advance online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids‐walk‐south‐dallas‐2017‐tickets‐27638484451.