Did you know diabetes can damage your kidneys?
If you have diabetes, it’s very important to keep your blood sugar levels within the range determined by your doctor. If your sugar stays higher than it should be, your blood vessels and nerves can be damaged. When they are damaged, over time they can cause issues such as kidney disease.
Diabetes can stop your kidneys from working. When your kidneys are no longer working, they cannot clean waste out of your body. To check your kidneys for problems, it’s important to test for protein in your urine.
If you have the symptoms of kidney damage below, you should go see your health care provider.
- Swollen feet
- Confusion
- Dry itchy skin
- Very tired
- Not hungry
- Grouchy
Together with your health care provider, you can make a plan that will help you feel better and keep your blood sugar levels in check. For more information about diabetes, visit www.parklandhospital.com/diabetesfacts.