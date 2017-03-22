Registration Deadline Approaches for the 16th Annual BuzzFree PROMises Dress & Tux Giveaway
DALLAS, Texas – Registration for the 16th Annual BuzzFree PROMises Dress & Tux Giveaway is scheduled to close at noon on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Sponsored by the Alliance on Underage Drinking (ALOUD) and The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, this FREE event (for high school juniors and seniors only) will be held on Saturday, March 25, at the Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, 1700 E. Camp Wisdom Road, Dallas, Texas 75241. Pre-registration is REQUIRED at www.surveymonkey.com/r/buzzfree2017. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the event will last from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Participants must attend the entire event to receive prom attire. Adult volunteers are needed as well and can register here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/buzzfreevolunteer2017
The BuzzFree PROMises’ mission is to encourage and reward healthy choices made by high school juniors and seniors in our area. We seek to prevent and reduce underage drinking, driving under the influence and use of other drugs, especially around the critical time of prom and graduation.
BuzzFree PROMises Dress & Tux Giveaway helps local teens (girls and boys) obtain prom attire but includes educational components not usually found in other prom dress giveaways. In exchange for their pledge to remain drug- and alcohol-free, students participate in a variety of workshops and are rewarded with a prom dress, tux, or suit of their choosing. The event will include a fashion show and keynote speaker, Bethel Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots. Lunch is provided as well.
The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse facilitates BuzzFree PROMises Dress & Tux Giveaway through its coalition, the Alliance on Underage Drinking (ALOUD). BuzzFree PROMises is a natural extension of The Council’s 70-year legacy and expansive network of programs preventing problems with alcohol and other drugs before they occur, intervening when they do, and promoting recovery for people already addicted.
Other community partners include the Dallas Area Drug Prevention Partnership (a program of The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse), WhatchamaCallit, IMPACT Grand Prairie, Mosaic Family Services, RSM US LLP, UTA-CARS, and Red Oak ISD.
For more information:
The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse
Alliance on Underage Drinking (ALOUD)
214-522-8600 ext. 220
jdeibel@dallascouncil.org