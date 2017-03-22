Mayweather heads 2017 inductees in Vegas sports hall of fame
(AP) — Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. heads the list of 2017 inductees in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.
Hall officials announced Tuesday that Indy car driver and team owner Sam Schmidt, golf professional Butch Harmon, former football player and high school coach Overton Curtis and the Las Vegas Bowl will also be enshrined at a June 2 ceremony at the Orleans Arena.
Mayweather went undefeated in 49 professional fights, winning 12 world championships in five weight classes.
Schmidt was paralyzed in a 2000 crash before founding Sam Schmidt Motorsports and the Sam Schmidt Paralysis Foundation.
Harmon is a former pro golfer-turned-instructor perhaps best-known as Tiger Woods’ coach from 1993 to 2004.
Curtis was a star Las Vegas High School athlete who played at Utah State and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before returning to southern Nevada to coach high school.