NUBIANPOETS.COM 2017 NATIONAL POETRY MONTH CONTEST
– This year’s contest theme is “Why Black Lives Matter” –
April is national poetry month and Nubianpoets.com is proud to have Latorial Faison who has been featured along with Iyanla Vazant, Danny Glover, and Dr. Cornel West in the 2003 NAACP Image Award winning book, Keeping the Faith: Stories of Love, Courage, Healing, and Hope from the Black Community as this year’s contest judge.
Latorial holds a graduate degree in English from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, and has authored several books, which include: 28 Days of Poetry Celebrating Black History, Mother to Son, Secrets of My Soul and many more.
Contest Prizes:
* 1st Place – $250.00
* 2nd Place – $100.00
* 3rd Place – $75.00
* And 5 Honorable Mention awards
Contest Rules
Anyone can enter the contest by submitting an original (non-published) poem 30 lines or fewer with a maximum of 60 characters per line, in any style. “Why Black Lives Matter” is the contest theme. There is $3.00 reading for this contest; each contestant is allowed to submit only one poem. Poems must be submitted by U.S. mail and must include your legal/real name and address on each page of your entry. An official entry form can also be obtained by logging on to www.Nubianpoets.com.
Nubianpoets.com reserves the right to feature the winning poems on their web site. (Each contestant retains all rights to their poems, but is encouraged to keep copies, as none will be returned.) All entries must be postmarked by April 30, 2017. All winners will be notified no later than June 9, 2017, at which time all prizes will be mailed.