Choice Hotels International Brings Cambria hotels to Southlake, Texas

Raising Cane’s loves ‘man’s best friend.’ After all, the Louisiana‐based chicken finger company is named after its founder’s beloved yellow Lab, Raising Cane.
Which is why, every holiday season, Raising Cane’s holds its annual Plush Puppy Program, where customers are invited to purchase a collectible stuffed mascot to help pets in need. For 2016, Cane was dressed as a White Elephant, in homage to the fun holiday game. The best part of this program is that 100% of the net proceeds are donated to pet welfare organizations in each of Raising Cane’s local communities.
Last week, Raising Cane’s donated $14,816 to DFW Labrador Retriever Rescue during a special check presentation with the organization’s leaders.
“A big part of Raising Cane’s mission focuses on supporting our local communities. Keeping pets healthy and providing animals with loving homes through organizations like DFW Labrador Retriever Rescue is one of our most important goals,” said Tommy Van Wolfe, Regional Vice President for Cane’s. “Caniacs are some of the most generous people you’ll find anywhere, and we’re grateful to them for pitching in to help us make this donation possible.”
Raising Cane’s has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals. The restaurant is renowned for its ALWAYS FRESH, NEVER EVER FROZEN® chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret‐recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle‐cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh‐squeezed lemonade.