Verizon Invested More Than $160 Million In Tech Programs For Underserved Communities For Five Year
Verizon kicks-off #weneedmore, a national campaign to call attention to the millions of students across the U.S., especially those from underserved communities, who lack technology in schools and exposure to careers in the science and technology sector. #weneedmore is driven by a rallying cry that ‘we need more’ kids, starting in middle school, to receive technology tools, resources and instruction so that they can compete for jobs of tomorrow. As of today, there are over 4 million jobs in science, technology engineering and math fields. Verizon’s efforts build on five years and more than $160 million invested in building and sustaining programs across the country that provide free technology, access and immersive, hands-on learning to students and teachers, particularly in underserved and minority communities.
“I’ve met hundreds of kids across the country who want to create a better future for themselves, but many don’t know the first step in acquiring the science and technology skills they need to compete in a digital economy,” said Rose Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. “We want people everywhere to participate in ‘weneedmore’ to show these kids that we’re behind them and give them an equal shot at success.”
The #weneedmore campaign is powered by a vibrant content hub (weneedmore.com), along with a yearlong series of events and social activations to spur campaign engagement. The online hub is a destination where students, parents and teachers can view, share and interact with content designed to spark students’ curiosity and interest in science and technology. Additionally, select Verizon retail stores will offer opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in virtual reality, 3-D printing and robotics from experts.
For more information about #weneedmore please visit https://www.weneedmore.com/.