DART Makes Plans for St. Patrick’s Day Events
March 14, 2017 | Entertainment, LOCAL, NEWS | No Comments|
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is teaming up with Uber, Lyft and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to make Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations easy and safe.
DART will be adding service with Red and Orange Line trains from Plano operating between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to Mockingbird, Lovers Lane or Park Lane stations. From Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Dallas customers can ride the Green Line and transfer to either the Orange or Red Line in downtown Dallas. Passengers riding the TRE can transfer to the Orange or special event Red Line trains at Victory Station.
Additional details concerning service adjustments for March 11 can be found at DART.org/StPatricksParade or by calling DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.