Choice Hotels International Brings Cambria hotels to Southlake, Texas
Choice Hotels International, Inc. joined Fillmore Capital Partners and developer Fillmore Hospitality to open the new Cambria Southlake DFW North in Southlake, Texas.
Located at 2104 E State Hwy 114, the 175- room Cambria Southlake DFW North is part of Kimball Park, a development minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The hotel is also steps away from Southlake Town Square, a unique open-air lifestyle shopping district with more than 120 shops and dozens of fine restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
To commemorate the opening, brand representatives and guests celebrated with a ribbon cutting and local craft wine, beer and bourbon, as well as a taste of Southern cooking. Guests also shopped at the Kendra Scott Give Back Trunk Show and participated in two Texas Hold’em games, both benefiting the Southlake Women’s Club Foundation. Featured speakers included Choice Hotels President and COO Pat Pacious; Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon; and Fillmore Capital Partners President and CEO Ron Silva, who all discussed the impact of this new hotel and appeal to business and leisure travelers.
“In an area with so much new development, Southlake is an ideal next stop for the Cambria brand,” said Pat Pacious. “We are thrilled to open our second property in Texas as part of Cambria’s rapid expansion of upscale offerings well suited for the needs of business and leisure travelers.”
Like all Cambria hotels, the property will feature contemporary onsite dining from Social Circle, serving a menu comprised of local specialties; liquor, wine, and local craft beers, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches; and a barista bar. The hotel also features a state of the art fitness center and an outdoor area with cabanas and a fire pit. In addition, the hotel boasts more than 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and complimentary shuttle service to Southlake Town Square, as well as other select destinations. The property is equipped with 55″ smart televisions in every room for unlimited streaming and a guest texting platform that allows guests to communicate with the hotel staff quickly and easily.
Cambria again partnered with Fillmore Hospitality, a management company that provides a full spectrum of development, investment and property management services to owners of hotels and resorts throughout North America.
“We could not be more excited to add another property to the Cambria portfolio,” said Ron Silva. ”The Southlake property comes on the heels of our successful conversion project of Cambria Chicago Magnificent Mile, and we’re poised to help the brand expand to Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Nashville.”
Cambria hotels are designed to provide a unique and distinctive experience with the services and amenities that travelers demand, including chic decor, flexible spaces for meeting or socializing, stunning standard rooms that feel like an upgrade, and of course, free WiFi, allowing guests to stay fully connected while they travel.
