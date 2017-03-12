Mrs. Ruth Holly, Celebrating 100 Years of Life
Mrs. Ruth Mims Holly was born March 4, 1917, in the Yard community of Tennessee Colony, Texas. Her parents were Dennis and Pearl Casel Mims. Ruth was one of three siblings; a brother, Curtis Mims and a sister, Ruby Mims Morgan both deceased.
Ruth married Charlie “Jack” Holly, January 26, 1938, and lived in the Bethel Community where they raised seven children and a granddaughter. The couple lost their oldest son (PFC Charlie D. Holly) in the Vietnam War in 1966.
Ruth was a housewife…busy raising her children and laboring with her husband on their farm. Ruth worked as a cafeteria cook in the segregated Bethel Public School. Later, as her family expanded, she chose to be a full time housewife. Ruth’s culinary skills were impeccable, she loved baking; especially, those homemade teacakes that many today still crave and request. Quilting was her most enjoyable hobby which she takes pride in knowing that her children and grandchildren treasure her heirloom.
Ruth is a longtime member of the historic New Hope Baptist Church in Tennessee Colony, where she has remained for 79 years. She has served as usher, deaconess, and “Mother of the Church” which is an honor bestowed to one of the oldest members.
Ruth is a very humble person. She never meets a stranger and meets all with a smile. Many who meet her for the first time instantly fall in love with her. She loves watching; Steve Harvey, The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and occasionally, watching the Dallas Cowboys. She also enjoys all types of music; her favorites being gospel and western. When asked how she is doing, her reply is: “I’m Holding On”…which will be the theme for her 100th Birthday Celebration Saturday, March 11th (her late husband’s birthday) in Waco, Texas.
Ruth often said that she never thought she would live to be her age. Her most exciting memory is living long enough to see the first African-American President of the United States. Each year, Ruth received a birthday card signed by POTUS and FLOTUS, Barack and Michelle Obama, during their 8 years tenure in the White House.
Ruth has; 7 children, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also has a surviving aunt, Beatrice Johnson, who is 107 years old and resides in Oklahoma City, OK.
Happy 100th Birthday, Mrs. Ruth Holly!