International Women’s Day Dorothy Starks CST: Angel in Surgery

Dorothy Starks CST: Angel in Surgery
Have you ever passed the massive VA Hospital in Dallas and wondered what goes on in there? Did you know we have the 2nd largest VA hospital in the country and growing? The Veterans Administration North Texas Health Care System in Dallas honors American veterans with remarkable health care. The hospital serves 113,000 veterans a year and delivers one million outpatient episodes of care each year to veterans in 38 Texas counties, two in southern Oklahoma. The VA Hospital on Lancaster Road has about 4,700 employees with 1,700 community volunteers. The 850-plus bed system has a renown Spinal Cord Injury Center and a host of other resources too numerous to list. The professionals from around the world are among the best in the world. But one in particular stands above the rest.
Mrs. Dorothy L. Stoker- Starks CST ended her 48 year “angel-in-surgery” reign at the VA Hospital last week the 3rd of March. Her majestic tenure was capped off with an unbelievable retirement party where the love, labor and legacy of Dorothy Starks were hailed with standing ovation. What an apropos entrance into history because this is one unmistakable amazing woman of God.
The Dorothy Starks Retirement Party was held on the 5th floor, Clinical Addition, which was much too small for the over flow community, church, neighbors, hospital friends, et cetera. The program was constantly interrupted with administrators, doctors-on-duty, staff, gifts, surgical teams, other retirees, rushing in for a last minute hug, a moment to be close to her, followed by a quick resume of who this is.
Mrs. Dorothy Starks is a mother, missionary, fashion icon (she loves hats) and a woman that can pray you into heaven. I am most familiar with her tireless work as a section president of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). Her roots are planted in Denton, Texas. Coming to Dallas, Veterans Hospital was in view, convenient because she lived down the street and could walk to work. Opportunity up-the-ladder came fast for Dorothy Starks because of her contagious personality, natural clinical manners and obvious ability to work with staff all over the globe. Within a few years, she became a CST(Certified Surgery Technologist). She worked for over twenty(20)years from midnight to 8AM. Surgery hours are 24 hours a day, averaging 5-to-6 surgical procedures a shift. I asked of all these years, what lasting memory comes to mind. A young medical student, with exceptional credentials, from another country came to the hospital speaking little English. She mentored him. He is now a professor at a noted medical school. The greatest ingredient on the job she says is “communication and working together because the body is a fantastic machine”. Dorothy Starks has worked in all areas of surgery, i.e., eye, neuro (subdural hematoma, aka head injuries), heart, general, ortho, pain, plastic, ENT. On the surgery team she did not have a favorite part of the body. How magnificent is that?
In retirement, Dorothy Starks plans to be a full time missionary. All I can say is what a national treasure among us.
