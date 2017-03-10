“A TREMENDOUS PSALM OF HOMAGE TO THE LORD” PSALM 115:1-18
Although the author is unknown, many scholars advance that this psalm was written by a writer who was celebrating the remnant’s return to Jerusalem as a result of being in Babylonian captivity for seventy years. Also, this psalm is among the Hallel section of Psalms (Psalms 113-118). The Hallel psalms were said to be sung at the beginning and the close of the Passover.
In verses 1-2, the psalmist was careful to render praise to God’s name, even for the Lord’s love and faithfulness as clearly stated in verse 1 – “Not unto us, O LORD, not unto us, but unto thy name give glory, for thy mercy, and for thy truth’s sake.” The psalmist acknowledges the greatness of the Lord’s name, despite the taunting of verse 2, which says: “Wherefore should the heathen say, Where is now their God?” In contrast with the taunting of the idolaters of verse 2, the psalmist declares in verses 3-8 that our God is superior to their idols. He is sovereign because He is in heaven and He does whatever He purposes. In contrast to our sovereign God, idols are the production of men’s hands. The heathen even made idols with sense organs but the gods cannot even utilize them (vv. 5-6). They even made gods with hands, feet and a mouth but they are no help to them (v. 7). Also they make gods or idols that they trust in, but it is to no avail (v. 8).
In verses 9-11, the psalmist encourages Israel to trust in the Lord and not worthless idols. Those in Israel should trust in the Lord, for He alone is their Helper. In reading this magnificent psalm, we need to be encouraged to place our trust in the Lord, even when our way looks dreadful, for the psalmist said in Psalm 121:1-5: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth. He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: He that keepeth thee will not slumber. Behold, He that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The LORD is thy keeper: the LORD is thy shade upon thy right hand.”
In verses 12-18, the psalmist exhorts the people to praise the Lord and then he acknowledges God’s blessings on them. He encourages them in verses 12-13 by saying “The LORD hath been mindful of us: He will bless us; He will bless the house of Israel; He will bless the house of Aaron. He will bless them that fear the LORD, both small and great.” He concludes this remarkable psalm by extolling our sovereign God. This psalm concludes with the expression, “Praise the Lord.”
May God Bless!