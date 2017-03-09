Campisi’s Serves Up $1 Meatballs For National Meatball Day – March 9th
Nobody makes meatballs better than Campisi’s, so it should come as no surprise that the iconic Dallas restaurant is celebrating National Meatball Day with a delicious special. On Thursday, March 9, guests are invited to indulge in Campisi’s signature meatballs in red sauce for just $1 each. This delectable offer is available for dine‐in only at all locations except Love Field. Limit to five per customer – that’s five large, tender meatballs for just $5! Don’t miss your opportunity to treat your taste buds to this iconic classic. The appetizer special is only available on National Meatball Day, March 9.