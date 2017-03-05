In Loving Memory of Ola Mae Coleman

dptstaff | March 5, 2017 | LOCAL, NEWS, Religion | No Comments
Facebooktwitter
Mrs. Ola Mae Coleman

Mrs. Ola Mae Coleman

Ola Mae was born June 13, 1930 in Dallas, TX. She passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Ola leaves to cherish her memories husband, Elester Coleman and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation: Thursday, March 2nd at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6000 S. R.L. Thornton Fwy., from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Services for her homegoing Celebration: Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 am, Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 4807 Burnside Ave., Dallas, TX. Burial: Lincoln Memorial Park, 1311 Murdock Rd. Dallas, TX.