A Little Bit of Faith: God’s Plan
We often think our plans are best, but God’s plans are better. God has a plan for all of our lives. In the book of Jeremiah, it talks about God’s desire to see His people do well. It says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” (Jeremiah 29:11). The key words are “hope and a future.” God always wants us to be hopeful about our lives; He also wants us to move toward a meaningful future. Without having hope, we lack the ability to believe that things will get better. Without a future, there is nothing for us to strive for.
We must believe, and have faith, in God knowing that we can be hopeful for things to come in our lives. We should also look toward the future. Our future rests in God’s love, compassion, and mercy for us. Without having either of these it is difficult for us to believe that our situations will get better. It also means that we are totally depending on ourselves and our own understanding and not God.
God’s attention span for us can’t be measured. He knows what our needs are before we do. This is why it’s difficult for us to remain down about our situations, because when we have Christ in our corner, our situation can be turned around in an instant. This is why we should never give up hope.
So the next time you’re feeling like there is no bluebook for your life, grab your Bible and read Jeremiah 29:11. You’ll see He has a plan for your life and His plan is bigger and brighter than you could ever comprehend. His bluebook is the best plan for your life. He will never leave you nor forsake you. Our Heavenly Father is always right on time. Our ways are not His way, but He is always thinking of our needs and desires. God’s plan for our lives is always better than our own plans. Amen? Amen.