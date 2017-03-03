McDonald’s and the Dallas Police Department Host Coffee with Cops
Dallas Police Department and McDonald’s of Greater North Texas team up for fifth consecutive year
DALLAS—To encourage citizens to get to know their local officers, McDonald’s of Greater North Texas and the Dallas Police Department are partnering up for the fifth year in a row to host Coffee with Cops. This weekend, the two organizations are kicking off the first Coffee with Cops event at seven Dallas McDonald’s restaurants.
Once a quarter, McDonald’s and the Dallas Police Department come together at McDonald’s locations to encourage local residents to interact with officers working in their neighborhood. The Dallas Police Department has Deputy Chiefs and Neighborhood Patrol Officers on hand to answer any questions residents may have related to law enforcement and safety. This year for the first time, representatives from Dallas Animal Services, DART and Dallas Fire-Rescue will also be onsite so residents will get to meet a variety of individuals serving their neighborhood.
“We thank McDonald’s owners, management, and staff for their partnership in making this community engagement event such a huge success over the years,” said Dallas Police Department’s Manager of Community Affairs, Joli Angel Robinson. “We have been able to further our community policing efforts with events such as Coffee with Cops, as it gives us the opportunity to get to know and hear from residents throughout all seven patrol divisions. We’re looking forward to this Saturday’s Coffee with Cops and our continued partnership with McDonald’s of Greater North Texas.”
Coffee with Cops will be held at the following McDonald’s restaurants, in each of the DPD patrol divisions, on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 9 to 11 a.m.:
- Central Division – 5403 Ross Avenue, 75206
- Northeast Division – 11217 Garland Road, 75218
- Southeast Division – 10320 Lake June Road, 75217
- Southwest Division – 7007 W. Wheatland Road, 75249
- Northwest Division – 4439 Lemmon Avenue, 75219
- North Central Division – 14770 Preston Road, 75254
- South Central Division – 3200 W. Wheatland Road, 75237
“We started working with Dallas Police Department back in 2013, and have loved watching this event grow from two events at eight locations, to four events at 28 locations throughout the year,” said local McDonald’s Owner and Co-op President, Ron Dribben. We’re proud to partner with our men and women in blue once again to host Coffee with Cops in 2017, a program that we truly believe makes a difference in building officer and civilian relationships across our city.”
Residents are invited to stop by the participating restaurants for a free cup of McCafé Coffee and to visit with Dallas Police Officers. During the event, individuals are encouraged to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #DPDCoffeewithCops.
