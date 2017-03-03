All Out Trinity!
Saturday, March 4, 2017 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
A fitness and recreation extravaganza is coming the first Saturday of March. All Out Trinity will transform the Ronald Kirk Bridge and Felix H. Lozada, Sr. Gateway into a meeting place for thousands of sports and outdoor enthusiast. The action also takes place on the iconic Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and alongside the Trinity River. Everyone will be going full out for the win! It’s a terrific time to enjoy the diverse activities planned for the day. Join us to run, jump, stretch, pose, bike, race, walk, shop, cheer, and eat. Then just keep repeating it until 5:00 p.m. 13th Annual Trinity River Levee Run and Glenn Carter Public Safety Challenge
The run features a 10K, 5K, and 1 mile fun walk/run. This legacy event features an USATF Certified Course designed by the Dallas Running Club and Pat Cheshire, chip timing and technical running shirts. The event also incorporates the Glenn Carter Public Safety Challenge, an annual friendly race challenge between the Dallas Fire‐Rescue and Dallas Police Departments. Meet the Chiefs and cheer on your favorite officer! Interested participants still have time to dust off their running shoes and register at www.allouttrinity.com. Registration is also available on race day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the event site and the fee will be $50 ‐ $60. The Trinity River Levee Run is produced by the Trinity Commons Foundation, Dallas Running Club and the City of Dallas.
All Out Trinity
All Out Trinity continues from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. A dog and family friendly event that features a variety of fitness level activities and shopping. Come out for Spinistry’s Gravelthon, Yoga on the Bridge, the Outdoor Marketplace, Bark at the Park Dog Walk sponsored by Dallas Animal Services, Just Ride Bicycle Drag Racing, and other action. This exciting collection of fitness activities is produced by the Trinity Commons Foundation and the City of Dallas.