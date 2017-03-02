REMEMBERING DR. THEODORE R. LEE, JR.
PRESIDENT /CEO OF THE DALLAS POST TRIBUNE
(July 18, 1929 – March 2, 2016)
Everyday in some special way
Memories of you come our way
For instance, would you have done it “this way”
It has been a year ago today you bid us goodbye although, it seems like yesterday
because we still miss you that way.
We miss your; voice, determination, wisdom and knowledge, generosity but most of all, the love you had for the Dallas Post Tribune Newspaper and the time you devoted in order to keep it in the Black Community for over 54 years before your demise.
Remembering the Premise you lived by:
Love of God
Love of Country
Love of Self
Love of Humanity
and
The Will to Serve
*****************
May you continue to Rest In Peace…
