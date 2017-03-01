Got a warrant? City staff ready to help you avoid a trip to jail
Dallas – The City of Dallas is taking a different approach to helping people with unpaid traffic citations or warrants. And the good news is, it does not involve being arrested.
“We want people in our community to know that they have a number of options available to them to avoid being arrested for an active warrant,” said Court and Detention Services Director Gloria Carter. Courts and Marshal’s Office staff members will be ready to help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 14 City Recreation Centers.
“We are inviting anyone with an active warrant or citation to come to one of our sessions on Feb. 25 and learn about the programs available to them, with no fear of being arrested,” she said. Those who attend will learn about deferred disposition, payment plans, driver safety training, how to contest a citation and payment plans available for those who are unable to pay.
Recreation Centers hosting the informational sessions on Saturday Feb 25 are:
- Kidd Springs, 711 W. Canty St.
- Grauwyler, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd.
- Park in the Woods, 6801 Mountain Creek Pkwy.
- Eloise Lundy, 1229 Reverend CBT Smith St.
- Pleasant Oaks, 8701 Greenmound Ave.
- Nash-Davis, 3710 N. Hampton Road
- Dr. Martin L. King, 2922 M. L. King Blvd.
- Kleberg-Rylie, 1515 Edd Road
- Ridgewood-Belcher, 6818 Fisher Road
- Lake Highlands North, 9940 White Rock Trail
- Fretz, 6950 Beltline Road
- Timberglen, 3810 Timberglen Road
- Walnut Hill, 10011 Midway Road
- Exall Park, 1355 Adair St. – *Note: this session will be held Thursday Feb. 23
To resolve your citations online visit http://dallascityhall.com/departments/courtdetentionservices/Pages/Warrants-And-Bonds.aspx
Not sure you have a warrant? Find out here: https://www.municipalrecordsearch.com/dallastx.