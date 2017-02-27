Women with diabetes more likely to develop heart disease
Women with diabetes have a new threat on the horizon. While men and women generally have similar rates of Type 2 diabetes, women are twice as likely to have heart disease based on a recent scientific statement issued by the American Heart Association (AHA). The good news is that they can do something to lower their risk.
Exercising more frequently is a good way for women with diabetes to lower their risk of a heart attack or stroke. This is especially important for Dallas County residents, where the diabetes rate is higher than the state or national rates. The disease affects an estimated 12.6 million women and 13 million men age 20 and older in the United States.
According to Shawna Nesbitt, MD, Medical Director of the Hypertension Clinic at Parkland Health & Hospital System, while women are more protected against heart disease prior to menopause than men, that changes when Type 2 diabetes enters the picture.
The American Heart Association recently noted that African American and Hispanic women with Type 2 diabetes have higher rates of heart disease and stroke compared to men with the diabetes. Women may need to exercise more frequently and more intensely in order to reduce their risk factors, according to the AHA.
Here are some ideas for different ways to get more exercise:
- Go for a walk or a run
- Put on some music and dance around your house
- Play with your kids in the backyard
- Go swimming in an indoor pool at a community center
- Go to the gym
- Go for a bike ride
The AHA highlighted the opportunities for providing better care for women with Type 2 diabetes through more effective preventive treatments, according to Luigi Meneghini, MD, executive director of the Global Diabetes Program at Parkland. He recommends that both health care providers and women affected by diabetes take charge of their health by making positive changes such as eating healthier and exercising more, and that they effectively address the various risk factors contributing to heart disease and stroke.
For more information about heart disease and stroke risks in women with diabetes, visit www.parklandhospital.com/DiabetesAndWomen.