JWP: The Man I know
Some years ago, my teenage grandson Josh, called a few days after working on his first job handling antiques. “Nini, guessed who came into the store today!” Without hesitation, he continued with delight and emphasis. “John Wiley Price (JWP) came in today to look at the African Art. I walked right up to him, introduced myself and said ‘Mr. Price’, can I help you find something. He was dressed in workout stuff . . . he asked me a lot of questions. And, on the way over to the art section, I told him I am Ester Davis’ grandson.” While my grandson is taking a breath, I interjected, “oh, yeah, he is an avid art lover and reader”. The second time JWP came into the antique shop, he bought Josh a cap, and I listened to every detail of that visit several times. That story and countless others can be recounted endlessly about JWP, the man I know. Caring, working, strengthening . . . with a proven record.
I have always had access to Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price(JWP). What is so profound about this statement . . . so has all the constituency in Dallas County. He is a beloved statesman, an African American gentleman and a lot of other adjectives befitting the man. His worth on this earth at this time in history, has earned him a place of distinction in the hearts and minds of many. I am among the many thousands that think this upcoming trial and its purported evidence, is the ultimate witch hunt.
Every time I pass 8th Street and Corinth, I am reminded of a younger JWP with the Progressive Voters League (PVL) office, which was housed in the northwest corner of that intersection. That lot still stands, now empty. In the late 70’s, JWP was a rising force in the organization, articulate, engaging, fearless, with an outspoken command of the English language propelled and peppered with the importance of the black vote, the benefit of prosperity/promoting people that look like him. Thirty (30+) years later, he is the same. The PVL was about getting the vote out, grassroots style. JWP, before arriving on the national stage as a well-informed county commissioner, was about, aboard, abound and around his people. . . acting on his beliefs, outspoken, passionately advocating. A concerned citizen that did not miss much of the monumental ‘happening’ in his space post-civil rights years. Even in the early days, JWP remained focused, relentless, confident, always making the establishment uncomfortable with uncommon, but needed, acts of courage. I wish I had time to expound on the energy of JWP and Jesse Jackson together (Run-Jesse-Run Campaign) in the 80’s. His greatest gift to his people is quite surely his literacy zeal. Reading habits are such strong predictors of a wide array of verbal skills, character-in-search-of knowledge– analytical thinking. In my 2014 interview with JWP, he reiterated again that “I read everything”. JWP is known to order up to ten (10) books a week from Black Images, a former local bookstore full of rare and poignant books by people of color worldwide.
A lot of people have possibly forgotten, but Dallas County, Texas, had “unprecedented action” and “change we believed in” before the millennium. We had JWP. JWP had causes to challenge. And JWP had people, priests and pastors from everywhere, warriors, domino players, presidents, nurses, truck drivers, longshoreman, maids, ditch diggers and Indian chiefs. Newspapers and news stories circulated nationally and internationally about JWP and his unselfish commitment to justice-for-all. And now, we come to this place. But the good news is ‘allegations are not indictments’, in an earlier article. Innocent until proven guilty. . even in Dallas, Texas. Let the process work.
I am a JWP fan.
