LOOKING FOR OUR LAST FOUR HEROES MISSING PICTURES!
In November the Dallas Post Tribune reached out to our readers to help locate 15 Black men missing pictures from Dallas County that served in the Vietnam War to be displayed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC.
We are thankful for your support in locating nine (9) of the fifteen which we would like to share the photos with you below.
U.S. Marine Elroy Morris and U.S. Army soldier Vance Williams are not available but relatives of both have promised that they will be able to find a picture for the Wall of Faces.
Now, we approach you once again to help in locating the last four Black Heroes from Dallas County which are listed below (information is printed as sent, unedited)
Burrough, Jesse Clarence (Sep 2, 1948 – Apr 4, 1968) (Black – Baptist – Never Married) (US Army – Company A, 3rd Bn, 39th Infantry. 9the Infantry Division) Dallas TX. We know that he attended Lincoln High School for some period (in about the class of 1966 but no one at Lincoln High School has responded to inquiries). We also know that he was a member of Mount Horn Baptist Church but that church may no longer exist.
His mother, Helen Burrough of 2303 Stoneman St. Dallas TX, passed away on Dec 15, 2001. When his mother died, we found that Jesse Burrough had the following Aunts and Uncles who were still living at the time of her death; James Edward Burrough, Mattie Mae Brown, Samuell L. Burrough, Frank Burrough, and Robert Earl Burrough. Jesse Burrough’s grandmother’s name was Catherine Noel Burrough who was the prior owner of the 2303 Stoneman St. home.
Butler, Henry (Dec 16,1944 – Aug. 15 1966) (Black – Baptist –Never Married) (US Army – Company B, 2nd Bn, 5th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division) Dallas, TX. We believe he was a former student in the Dallas Independent School District, and attended possibly Booker T. Washington High School in about the class of 1962. He was buried in New Zion Rest Cemetery, Shreveport, LA.
Fisher, James Louis (Oct 15, 1930 – Nov 17, 1965) (Black – Protestant – Never Married) US Army – Company A, 2nd Bn, 7th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division) Dallas TX.
James Fisher was a 35 year old platoon sergeant in the fabled 7th Cavalry who lost his life in terrible fighting in the Battle of The la Drang Valley depicted in a popular Mel Gibson movie entitled “We Were Soldiers.” As such members of his former Company A, 2nd Battalion have been canvassed for a picture without success.
Buried in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Dallas, he had also served in the Korean War. He was the son of George and Ellen Fisher of 3714 Hamilton Ave. Dallas, TX and had attended Booker T. Washington High School in about the class of 1948.
Morris, John Lee (Feb 14, 1950 – Mar 23, 1969) (Black – Baptist – Never Married) (US Army – Company C, 3rd Bn, 39th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division) Dallas TX. John Lee Morris was the son of Mr. & Mrs. Roosevelt Morris Sr. (begging the question if a son Roosevelt Morris, Jr. is still alive).
John Morris attended Springfield High School in Coushatta, Louisiana and later Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport Louisiana where he was reported to have graduated presumably in about the high school class of 1968.
In battle John Lee Morris was decorated for having provided aid to the wounded, and under fire, personally carrying many to safety earning him the Bronze Star Medal with Valor device for his bravery.
Pictures should be sent to: neverforgotten2014@gmail.com, please include the name of the man in the picture.