T.BLANCO’S MEXICAN CANTINA GRAND OPENING ON FEB. 22
T. Blanco’s Mexican Cantina, a fine Mexican cuisine, is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 22, 2017. The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. with an official opening hosted by Addison Chamber. The day will follow with a grand opening party starting at 5 p.m., which will be also a celebration of the National Margarita Day. T. Blanco’s is located at 15207 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001, to some known as an old-Sambuca location. T.Blanco’s is a family business owned by Thomas White, his sons: Hunter White and Mason White, and a partner Carson Sample.
“We are thrilled to bring a new business and jobs to the Addison community,” said Thomas White. “I was always passionate about food and creating exceptional atmosphere in my restaurants. T. Blanco’s Mexican Cantina is the newest addition for the brand, the original Longview location opened in 2010.”
T Blanco’s is celebrating its grand opening on the National Margarita Day. Margarita is the most popular Mexican cocktail, according to statistics, Americans are consuming 185,000 margaritas per hour on average (Brown-Forman, 2008). T. Blanco’s is going to serve free margaritas and other popular cocktails, light bites from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on February 22. There is also going to be a DJ and a raffle, in which attendees will have a chance to win a Margarita Party for 10 friends at T.Blanco’s and many other fun prizes.
“Our bar program is headed up by veteran mixologist Ruben Chavez, who has created margarita that will rival any in town,” said Mason White. “We are proudly serving fajita meat that has beautiful marbling. The steak is served with incredible avocado butter, which is one Chef Jimmy Villarreal specials. Our place makes a great date spot, or just a cool and classy place to relax with friends over some tasty eats and drinks.”
Photographer, House Designer, Restaurateur Thomas White has been a creative artist all his life. In the past, he had trained under an eye of the finest photographers, as well as, designed and built contemporary, mountain style and lake houses. He also had a chance to try some of the best foods, while traveling around the U.S. and Mexico, which has influenced his life in great way. Thomas designed the interior of T.Blanco’s Mexican Cantina in Addison, as well as, shot all photos that are decorating the walls, which he took while traveling to Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico.
About T. Blanco’s Mexican Cantina
At T. Blanco’s you will enjoy relaxed atmosphere and fine Mexican cuisine. Longview, Texas, which is a location to the original T. Blanco’s Café since 2010, has also been home for White family. T.Blanco’s, family owned establishment, is not only taking food to a higher level of taste, but also to next level of healthiness. T.Blanco’s, modern twist on fine Mexican food, invites you to host your next big event in the private room, which seats up 90 people, or simply taking your friends to lunch for modern Mexican experience in contemporary space. Visit T.Blanco’s located at 15207 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001 for superior food, handcrafted drinks and unforgettable atmosphere.