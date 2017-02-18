Comerica Bank, FHLB Dallas Award $21K Grant to Oak Cliff Nonprofit
The Business Assistance Center (BAC), an Oak Cliff, Texas‐based nonprofit, has been awarded a $21,000 grant through the Partnership Grant Program (PGP) from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and FHLB Dallas member institution, Comerica Bank. The grant was presented to BAC at a ceremonious check presentation today in Dallas. It marks the third PGP grant to the organization, which received $30,000 in two PGP grants in 2009 and 2012, bringing its total grants to $51,000 to date.
The BAC will use the 2017 grant to support its Micro‐Enterprise Training/Incubation program. A “micro‐enterprise” is a local business established through a small investment that employs 10 people or less. Ken Green, president of Green & Associates, is one of thousands of individuals and business owners helped by the program. Mr. Green founded his firm in 2005, which today continues to provide youth and adults with life skills and personal development training.
A region comprised of 34 diverse neighborhoods in southwest Dallas County, Oak Cliff’s population in 2016 totaled 275,381 people, according to U.S. Census reports.
In 2016, FHLB Dallas awarded $225,000 in PGP funds to assist 23 CBOs. Combined with the $96,200 from member institutions, a total of $321,200 was awarded last year.