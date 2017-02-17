All Gates Open and Operational at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport ‘Terminal A’
Customers will experience significant enhancements at the first completed terminal under Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program
(DFW Airport, Texas) – Customers who visit Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport will be welcomed with a refreshed travel experience in Terminal A now that all customer-facing renovation work is complete. The opening of all terminal gates marks a major milestone in DFW’s $2.7 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program (TRIP) to renew its original terminal buildings.
Improved facilities include parking, ticketing, security and concessions, all designed to serve 21st century air travelers. The Terminal A improvements have added more space for security, dining and retail, as well as technology enhancements to make travel through DFW easier and more enjoyable.
“At DFW, we’re committed to putting our customers first with a personal travel experience, tailoring the ambience and technology to meet their evolving needs,” said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport’s chief executive officer. “Our team has accomplished what amounts to a remarkable makeover for Terminal A, turning a 43-year old terminal building into a welcoming, memorable space for customers that’s more innovative and energy efficient.”
Terminal A now features 50% more space for concessions, located largely near checkpoints and Skylink stations. The concessions outlets have also been significantly upgraded, with popular new dining options including The Salt Lick Barbecue, the Dallas Cowboys Club, Lorena Garcia Tapas y Cocina and Ling & Louie’s Asian fusion restaurant joining previous favorites such as Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Pappasito’s Cantina. The terminal also boasts compelling new retail options from Brighton to Brookstone, Tumi, iStore, Teavana and Gepetto’s Toy Store.
The Terminal A renovation has updated a total of 26 passenger gates and two baggage claim areas and has expanded and updated three security checkpoints. Additionally, the project has opened more customer kiosks for convenient check-in.
Perhaps the most talked-about new innovation in Terminal A comes from the new parking garage, where customers easily can discover the nearest available space with the help of an electronic parking guidance system. Overhead LED beacons spotlight open parking spaces and the system alerts customers to available parking on other levels of the upgraded facility.
“The Terminal A project involved more than 6,000 jobs in design, engineering, contracting and direct construction work, so we are proud to have contributed to our local economy in that way as well,” said Khaled Naja, executive vice president of infrastructure and development for DFW Airport. “The renovation work we are doing in the TRIP program helps build the capacity of small businesses in the community and provides meaningful opportunities for the Dallas Fort Worth area.”
Customers can now enjoy the following additional features in Terminal A:
• Dramatic enhancements to passenger flow for ease of movement, including a redesigned check-in area, larger checkpoints and expanded concessions spaces
• Upgraded concessions outlets for dining, retail and services
• Enhanced signage for way-finding, concessions and gates, making it easier for passengers to locate needed services
• Complimentary WiFi internet service throughout the terminal, courtesy of AT&T
• More available power outlets in gate areas, worktables, and some gate seating
• More expansive baggage claim areas with digital signage
• Enhanced and expanded TSA checkpoints with additional lanes and more room to repack
• More self-serve ticket kiosks for customer check-in
• New energy efficient heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems
• State-of-the-art lighting system featuring daylight harvesting and backlit LED signage
• Energy-efficient glass windows
• New Terrazzo flooring to replace ceramic tile floors
• Higher ceilings, creating an elongated and elevated space
• New state-of-the-art fiber optics backbone and communications rooms
• New Public Address Voice Evacuation (PAVE) system
• New floor artworks located at concourse-level entrances to SkylinkFour new high-capacity elevators for transit between concourse levels
Capital improvements will continue in Terminal A beyond the original scope of the TRIP program, including the finish-out of several concessions outlets, along with several new restrooms, a new receiving dock, and a concessions storage space. Those items should be completed by the summer of 2017.
The Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program at DFW still has work ongoing in Terminals B and E, with the work in those terminals expected to wrap up within a year.
About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:
Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomes more than 65 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. DFW Airport customers can choose among 157 domestic and 56 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities, as well as through a $2.7 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program to renovate its four original terminal buildings. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website, download the new DFW App for iOS and Android devices, or follow DFW on social media.