ALL-NEW FORD EXPEDITION REDEFINES FULL-SIZE SUVS WITH ADAPTABLE INTERIOR, SMART TECHNOLOGY FOR EVERY OCCUPANT
- All-new Ford Expedition – the smartest, most capable and most adaptable Expedition ever – provides families generous space, connectivity and smart new technology for their next adventures
- Flexible seating and storage solutions include second-row tip-and-slide seating that provides easy access to the third row even when child seats are installed; new, more powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine and class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission are expected to deliver the best towing capability of any full-size SUV
- Ford introduces the all-new Expedition today with an assist from the Dallas Cowboys in Texas – America’s best-selling full-size SUV market; Dallas firefighters join Ford to surprise a local first responder with an all-new Expedition
DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2017 – For today’s active families, Ford introduces the all-new Expedition – the smartest, most capable and most adaptable Expedition ever – with technology to keep every passenger connected, more power for drivers, and more expected towing capability than any other full-size SUV.
The all-new Expedition makes its debut today with an assist from the Dallas Cowboys in Texas – America’s best-selling full-size SUV market.
“When Expedition was introduced 20 years ago, it set the standard for active families who simply needed a big and strong SUV to take them places,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of The Americas. “Today’s families want even more smart technology to help them cover more ground safely, more efficiently and more comfortably – all while staying connected to friends and family.”