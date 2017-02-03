A Little Bit of Faith: Have a Thankful Heart
By Colleen White
You know, we all have difficult situations that we go through. Life is a journey, not a destination. If we can keep this in mind, it can help us to realize that whatever situation we might be in, we can still find some joy in it. Oh, I know, it is difficult finding joy when we are in the mist of the storm being tossed back and forward and finding ourselves constantly being battered by life. Yet, in the book of 1 Thessalonians we are reminded to always be joyful and to stay prayerful. It says, “Be joyful always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
When we are in our tough situations, it is difficult for us to be thankful to God. It’s easy for us to complain, be angry, and lash out at God. This is typical. However, for those of us who believe in Christ, we need to remember that we are not alone in our dark and dreary situations, He (Christ) is with us.
So the next time you feel like lashing out at God because you’re on a difficult part of your journey in life, instead be thankful. Look at your situation as an opportunity for you to show God that you’re still thankful to Him in spite of the situation that you may find yourself in. When you have radical joy, nothing can take it away from you because the world did not give it to you and the world cannot take it away from you.
Whatever you’re going through this week, “Be joyful always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). Amen? Amen.