Type 2 diabetes: know the facts
January 30, 2017 | Health, Medical | No Comments|
Type 2 diabetes is a dangerous disease. It can cause heart problems, stroke, blindness and other health problems. People of all ages can get Type 2 diabetes, even young children.
You may be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if:
- You are overweight
- You smoke
- You have high blood pressure
- You are not active
- You have high cholesterol
- You do not eat a balanced diet
If you have Type 2 diabetes, you can stop the disease from getting worse. If you do not have diabetes, you can prevent it. That is why it’s important for every person in your family to make good food choices and to be active.
People with Type 2 diabetes can live a longer, healthier life with the right medical care, food choices and good information about diabetes. To get more information about this dangerous disease, check out some common myths and facts about diabetes by going to www.ParklandHospital.com/DiabetesFacts.