Dallas Hiring our Heroes Hiring Expo for vets, troops and spouses w/ Dallas Stars
With more than 200,000 veterans in Dallas and the surrounding Fort Worth metro area, local public and private sector leaders are experienced at supporting the veteran and military community. The result of their efforts has been a drop in post-9/11 veteran unemployment. But even in times of low unemployment, veterans, transitioning service members and spouses are always in need of additional support in their efforts to find a new or better job.
That’s why, on January 31st, the U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with the Dallas Stars, are hosting a Hiring our Heroes Hiring Expo for transitioning service members, and military spouses. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with employers looking to hire all ranks and levels of experience.
The day begins at 9:30am at American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 ) with an employment workshop focused on resume building and interview techniques. The hiring expo follows the workshop lasting from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM with dozens of local and national companies looking to hire veterans in the area.
All pre-registered participants will be eligible to receive up to two free tickets to the evening’s Stars vs Leafs game, while supplies lasts.
Additionally, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer will be at the Hiring Expo to give remarks and join a roundtable Q&A for employers that is open to the media.