“A GREAT HALLELUJAH PSALM” PSALM 112:1-10
What a wonderful hallelujah psalm where the emphasis is on praising our God for His righteousness. Our God is indeed righteousness; and because of that fact, He must judge sin. What is sin? According to I John 3:4, sin is lawlessness, a vast defection from God’s standards. Our blessed Lord dealt with the sin issue by sending Jesus Christ on a missionary journey from heaven to die in man’s stead on a rugged tree on Calvary, for II Corinthians 5:21 states: “For He hath made Him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.” Yes, our Lord died on a rugged cross and was victorious over the grave; thus, His finished work made it possible for us to be free from both the penalty and power of sin; for I Peter 2:24 says: “Who His own self bare our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” We cannot thank God enough for being so righteous!
In verse 1, there is a real blessing for one who fears the Lord and enjoys greatly God’s commandments as the psalmist expresses, “Praise ye the LORD. Blessed is the man that feareth the LORD, that delighteth greatly in His commandments.” In verses 2-9, the psalmist lists some of the blessings from one who fears God. The one who fears the Lord is indeed blessed and is endued with wisdom, for Proverbs 1:7 states: “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” Some of the blessings of a righteous man are: he is a witness to others (v. 4); he shares liberally with others (vv. 5-9); and he is steadfast in his faith despite difficulty (vv. 6-8).
The righteous man reminds me of the righteous man described in verses 1-3 of Psalm 1 that reads: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in His law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.”
In contrast to the blessings of the righteous man, the wicked will experience trouble, for verse 10 of Psalm 112 states: “The wicked shall see it, and be grieved; he shall gnash with his teeth, and melt away: the desire of the wicked shall perish.” Wickedness will be abolished! Hallelujah!
May God Bless!