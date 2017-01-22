Black actors won big at the 2017 Golden Globes
The 2017 Golden Globes gave awards to three black actors: Tracee Ellis Ross (for Black-ish), Viola Davis (for Fences) and Donald Glover (for Atlanta). This falls short of the highest number of Globes given to actors of color in a single night.
That record was set in 2007, which also saw three black film actors win Globes — Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson for Dreamgirls, plus Forest Whitaker for The Last King of Scotland. Joining them was Latina actress America Ferrera, who won for her TV series Ugly Betty.