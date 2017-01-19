A Little Bit of Faith: Keep Praying
By Colleen White, Ed.D.
Have you ever felt like your prayers are not being heard? Have you felt like you don’t know how to pray? Many of us have from time to time. But don’t fear, the Bible says in the book of Romans that when we don’t know how to pray, the Holy Spirit helps us to pray. It says, “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groans that words cannot express” (Romans 8: 26).
The Holy Spirit will intercede on our behalf when we do not know how to pray. It is able to take our prayers and lay them before the Heavenly Father. The Holy Spirit will pray according to God’s will. It knows just what to pray for. It always has the right words.
We do not have to worry whether or not our prayers are being heard or whether or not we are praying properly. When the Holy Spirit prays on our behalf, we can be assured that our deepest concerns are known and that the Holy Spirit has presented it before the Father for us. There are no worries. The Holy Spirit is our best “prayer partner”. It knows how to pray when we are lacking the proper words.
The next time you’re having a difficult time praying, be at peace knowing that the Holy Spirit is praying alongside of you making sure that your prayers are being heard. We can be thankful knowing that our prayers are being presented to the Father in a manner that is far beyond our comprehension. So keep praying! Amen? Amen.