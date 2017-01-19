2017 Presidential Inauguration Weekend Schedule
Thursday: Wreath-laying and welcome celebration
At 3:30 p.m., President-elect Trump will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Friday: The swearing-in ceremony
At 6 a.m., security gates open, allowing attendees to access viewing areas west of the Capitol. Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m., with the official swearing-in ceremony commencing at noon.
The procession and parade
Following the ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon for the honorees inside the Capitol. Then, the presidential procession and inaugural parade will offer another chance to catch a glimpse of the new president up close.
Inaugural ball celebrations
Evening celebrations include both official and unofficial balls scattered across the District. The president, vice president and their families will attend the official Inaugural Ball event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Saturday: National Prayer Service
An interfaith prayer service, a tradition that began with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first inauguration in 1933, will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral beginning at 10 a.m.