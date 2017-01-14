“THE PSALMIST VOW TO PRAISE THE LORD” PSALM 111:1-10
We have come to the first “hallelujah” portion of the psalms (Psalms 111-113). The expression, “Praise ye the Lord,” really means “hallelujah.” The psalm extols and exalts the Lord and we ought to do the same. I want to praise the Lord for His merciful kindness He has demonstrated toward us! In contemplating His kindness towards us, let us join the psalmist in Psalm 117:1-2 as he states: “O praise the LORD, all ye nations: praise Him, all ye people. For His merciful kindness is great toward us: and the truth of the LORD endureth for ever. Praise ye the LORD.” In addition, we need to magnify His name in thanksgiving, for Psalm 136:1-4 states: “O give thanks unto the LORD; for He is good: for His mercy endureth for ever. O give thanks unto the God of gods: for His mercy endureth for ever. O give thanks to the Lord of lords: for His mercy endureth for ever. To Him who alone doeth great wonders: for His mercy endureth for ever.”
In Psalm 111:1-3, the psalmist was determined to praise the Lord whole heartedly in the assembly because of the Lord’s wonderful works and awesome deeds. He humbly exclaims, “Praise ye the LORD. I will praise the LORD with my whole heart, in the assembly of the upright, and in the congregation” (v. 1). In reading these verses and thinking of the Lord’s marvelous acts toward us, let us thank Him for providing salvation through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Through His marvelous act of grace, He has saved all of those who trust in His finished work on Calvary, for Ephesians 2:8-9 says: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
In verses 4-9, the psalmist continues to extol the name of the Lord for His provisions and promises to His people. In verses 4 and 5, he lets us know of His provisions: “He hath made his wonderful works to be remembered: the LORD is gracious and full of compassion. He hath given meat unto them that fear Him: He will ever be mindful of His covenant.”
Because of His awesome faithfulness to His people, His name is to be revered (v. 9). In the Lord’s faithfulness to us, He has brought about our redemption and we ought to praise His name. Our praise to Him should flow freely, for Psalm 113:1-3 says: “Praise ye the LORD. Praise, O ye servants of the LORD, praise the name of the LORD. Blessed be the name of the LORD from this time forth and for evermore. From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the LORD’s name is to be praised.”
The psalmist concludes this glorious psalm by stating that “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom (v. 10). A believer has a good understanding when he or she worships the Lord in obedience.
May God Bless!