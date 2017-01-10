The 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
Click here to view flyer front and flyer back.
“Breaking the Chains of Injustice”
The 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration is a longstanding tradition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas, Texas with the goal of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King. The weekend-long celebration kicks off on Friday, January 13, 2017 and ends on January 16, 2017 with events including the MLK Celebration Fair, the MLK Candlelight Ceremony, the MLK Awards Gala, and the Annual MLK Day Parade. This year’s theme is “Breaking the Chains of Injustice.”
The MLK Celebration Fair is Friday, January 13, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., inside of the MLK Recreation Center, located at 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue. Attendees can discover new job opportunities, apply for college, or receive free medical screenings. Enjoy a special theatric performance from the South Dallas Cultural Center. This is a free event.
The MLK Candlelight Ceremony is Friday, January 13, from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., inside of the MLK Recreation Center. The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Marcus King of Disciple Central Community Church. Winners of the Dr. King Essay Contest will be announced. This event is hosted by the Alpha Sigma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and is free and open to the public.
The MLK Awards Gala is Saturday, January 14, at the Fairmont Dallas hotel, located at 1717 N. Akard Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction. The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, President of Dillard University in New Orleans, LA. Special guests include Laila Muhammad and Yolonda Williams from CW33. Watch live performances from the Ray Baker Project, gospel recording artist Candy West, and the Dillard University concert choir. The “Afterglow” event will follow the gala. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased online at www.dallasmlkcenter.com/purchase.
The Annual MLK Day Parade is Monday, January 16 at 10:00 A.M., starting at the intersection of Holmes Street and MLK Boulevard. It will proceed down MLK Blvd. to the entrance of Fair Park. Participants include elected officials, high school bands and dance teams, car clubs, horses, local businesses and other community organizations. The parade will be streamed live on CW33. This is a free event.
For more information about the celebration, visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com/2017mlkcelebration.
