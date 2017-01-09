FAITH JOHNSON SWORN IN AS DALLAS COUNTY’S FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN FEMALE DISTRICT ATTORNEY
January 9, 2017 | LEAD STORY, LOCAL, NEWS, Politics | No Comments|
The Honorable Faith Johnson was sworn in as Dallas County’s First African American Femail District Attorney on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:00am in the Central Jury Room of the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas.
Judge Faith Johnson was appointed in December of 2016 to serve as Dallas County District Attorney by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, until December 2018.
The Honorable Carolyn Wright, Chief Justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeals, administered the oath first to Judge Faith Johnson, and then to the approximately 350 Prosecutors and Investigators, who will serve under her administration.