Jerry Jones’ grandson leads Highland Park to football title in front 35,089 at AT&T
(AP) – John Stephen Jones, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, was greeted first by his dad, tears streaming down the face of team CEO Stephen Jones after Dallas Highland Park clinched a Texas state high school championship.
The younger Jones scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score from the 1-yard line on fourth down in the third quarter, and the Highland Park Scots beat Temple 16-7 for the Class 5A Division I title on Saturday.
“So happy for all the Scots,” said Stephen Jones, who two days earlier had to stop in the middle of an answer to keep from choking up while talking about his son’s pursuit of a state crown. “Of course, love him to death. Don’t know what else to say. It’s just raw emotion.”
John Stephen Jones, the offensive MVP, scored his first touchdown on a 36-yard run in the first half in front of 35,089 fans at AT&T Stadium, the $1.2 billion home of the Cowboys built mostly with Jerry Jones’ money.
Jerry Jones hugged his grandson after Highland Park (14-2) clinched its fourth state title and first since 2005. The postgame scene turned into a jubilant celebration for the Jones family.