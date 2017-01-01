FAITH JOHNSON TO BE SWORN IN AS DALLAS COUNTY’S FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN FEMALE DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Dallas, Texas – The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is pleased to announce the swearing-in ceremony for the Honorable Faith Johnson as Dallas County District Attorney. The event will be held Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:00am in the Central Jury Room of the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas.
Judge Faith Johnson was appointed in December of 2016 to serve as Dallas County District Attorney by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, until December 2018.
The Honorable Carolyn Wright, Chief Justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeals, will administer the oath first to Judge Faith Johnson, and then to the approximately 350 Prosecutors and Investigators, who will serve under her administration.
I am truly humbled, honored and excited to serve as the District Attorney of Dallas County. While I am the head of the office, it is the attorneys, investigators and support staff, who are the arms and legs that keep us moving towards seeking justice for our heart—the Dallas County community. It is because of them, that our fire for justice burns bright.‖ Judge Johnson said. ―We are all in this together, and I look forward to beginning this journey with the entire Dallas County community, in January‖, Johnson continued.
The historic swearing-in ceremony of Dallas County’s first African-American female District Attorney, will be followed by a brief press conference on the 10th floor of the Frank Crowley Courts Building as well as a reception in the 11th floor atrium.