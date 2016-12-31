El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Dallas, TX
COSTA MESA, Calif., (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest Texas location in Dallas today. The new restaurant, located at 9425 Forest Lane, is the first to open in the city of Dallas and seventh in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market.
“We are excited to continue expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offer another conveniently located destination for individuals and families to enjoy our handcrafted dishes,” said Steve Sather, Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Our signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken is a crowd pleaser and the core of everything we do at El Pollo Loco. We’re truly looking forward to sharing our flavorful chicken meals and other Mexican-inspired entrees with the Dallas community.”
The brand’s signature citrus-marinated chicken is prepared on an open flame grill by El Pollo Loco Grill Masters before it is hand-cut and served in its chicken meals and crave-worthy Mexican-inspired entrees. Whether guests are looking for a family chicken meal, burrito, salad, quesadilla or under 500-calorie options, El Pollo Loco has a wide variety of flavorful offerings.
The 2,995 square foot restaurant has seating for 70 guests and features the Company’s new ‘Vision Design,’ which highlights an authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere and encompasses El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The new design features warm textures, rustic elements and a focus on the Company’s signature open kitchen layout which allows for guests to view El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For more information about El Pollo Loco in DFW, visit www.elpolloloco.com/dallas.
For promotions and news on the new Dallas location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are also encouraged to join the My Loco Rewards Program. New members that sign up will receive a coupon code for a free Taco al Carbon. My Loco Rewards members also receive exclusive offers, information about new menu items, promotions, events, and more. To learn more about El Pollo Loco, please visit www.elpolloloco.com or check them out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 450 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at ElPolloLoco.com.