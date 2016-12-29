SPECTACULAR ENERGY-EFFICIENT DISPLAY, FIREWORKS AND PERFORMANCES EXPECTED TO ATTRACT THOUSANDS TO AT&T PERFORMING ARTS CENTER FOR FAMILY-FRIENDLY NEW YEAR’S EVE
WHAT: More than 550,000 energy-efficient LED holiday lights, totaling 35 miles in length, will dazzle crowds during the Reliant Lights Your Holidays: New Year’s Eve Edition event on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Mayor Pro Tem Mónica R. Alonzo; the Center’s Board Chair Matrice Ellis-Kirk; Doug Curtis, president and CEO of AT&T Performing Arts Center; Bill Clayton, Vice President of Customer Care at Reliant and Delia Prine, Vice President of Programs for The Crowley Foundation will flip the switch to illuminate the display of lights across the Center’s campus and its 43 trees in Sammons Park. That will also ignite a spectacular fireworks display over the Center.
The lighting display is a continuation of the three-year sponsorship by Reliant at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Those in attendance will be treated to a performance by A.B. Quintanilla y Elektro Kumbia, and a spectacular fireworks display. Entertainment is presented by the David M. Crowley Foundation.
VISUALS: -550,000 energy-efficient LED lights
- Fireworks display
-Families taking in the lights, enjoying food tents
-Live performance by A.B. Quintanilla y Elektro Kumbia
-The Dallas Tap Dazzlers
-The South Grand Prairie High School Ballet Folklorico
-Studio One Dance Center’s Elite Competition Team
WHO: Mayor Pro Tem Mónica R. Alonzo
Matrice Ellis-Kirk, Board Chair, AT&T Performing Arts Center
Doug Curtis, AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO
Bill Clayton, Vice President of Customer Care at Reliant
Delia Prine, Vice President of Programs, The Crowley Foundation
Sonia Salas & Raul Solis, Ontro Ondo, Univision 23
WHEN: Saturday, December 31
5:30 p.m. Festival begins
5:45 p.m. Performances by Community Groups
6:30 p.m. Live performance by A.B. Quintanilla y Elektro Kumbia
7:20 p.m. Fireworks show and campus lighting ceremony
7:30 p.m. Performance by THE BOOK OF MORMON cast
WHERE:
AT&T Performing Arts Center campus
2403 Flora St.
Dallas, TX 75201