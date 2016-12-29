Dallas Sidekicks Announce Partnership with Goodwill Dallas
The Dallas Sidekicks announced today, the beginning of a partnership with Goodwill Industries of Dallas. The partnership begins on December 28th with a donation drive taking place outside the Allen Event Center.
To kick off the partnership, the Dallas Sidekicks will be offering free ice cream to everyone who drops off donation items on December 28th between 2:30PM-5PM. The Sidekicks mascot, Kicks Kangaroo, will also be making an appearance at the kickoff event.
On December 30th, all the proceeds from the Sidekicks’ traditional Toss for a Cause in the third quarter will go towards Goodwill Dallas to support their workforce development programs to help unemployed and underemployed people find jobs and get back on their feet. A client of Goodwill Dallas’s Job Readiness program for adults with disabilities will also be performing the honorary first kick prior to the game.
“We are honored to be working with Goodwill to collect donations,” said JoshHermundson, Chief Operation Officer of the Dallas Sidekicks. “This is just one extra opportunity to give back to the community we call home.”
Everyone is invited to participate in the Donation Drive from December 28th through December 31st… individuals, families and businesses are welcome to donate gently used clothing, toys, books and household items. Their donations will help fund Goodwill’s Mission to provide job training and employment to persons with disabilities and disadvantages by helping them transform their lives through the power of jobs. To learn more about the donation drive or purchase discounted tickets, visit goodwilldallas.org/dallas-sidekicks-event.
About Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc.
Goodwill Dallas exists to provide job training and employment to persons with disabilities and disadvantages to help them transform their lives through the power of jobs. Since, 1924, Goodwill Dallas has worked to provide services and job opportunities to individuals within the community. In 2015, Goodwill assisted over 3,000 individuals with job related services, providing – Our business works, so people can. Visit www.goodwilldallas.org or follow us @GoodwillDallas on Twitter and Facebook for more information.