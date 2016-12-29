“A PSALM DESCRIBING THE EXALTATION OF THE MESSIAH” PSALM 110:1-7
This remarkable Messianic psalm exalts the person of Christ because He is coming to rule during the Millennium at His Second Advent. Our blessed Messiah has wrought a great salvation for us (Hebrews 2:3) during His first coming to die as our substitute for sin (II Corinthians 5:21); however, when He appears during His Second Coming, He will reign in Zion, for Isaiah 2:2-4 states: “And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountain, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it. And many people shall go and say, Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; and He will teach us of His ways, and we will walk in His paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. And He shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”
In verses 1-2, David hears an exalted conversation between the Father and the Messiah stating that Christ (Messiah) would sit at the Father’s right hand (an exalted place of honor), and then He will come to overthrow His enemies during His second advent – “The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool” (v. 1). In complete power, the Messiah will rule over His enemies. In verse 3, there will be others to join the Messiah as He comes in power to defeat His enemies. A verse that affirms that Jesus Christ is a priest after the order of Melchizedek is declared in verse 4 – “The LORD hath sworn, and will not repent, Thou art a priest for ever after the order of Melchizedek.” This verse affirms that the combination of Priest and King is in one person, Jesus Christ, the Messiah. Both of these offices were united in the person of Christ.
As priest, He died on the cross for our sins; however, as King, He will reign as the promised descendant of David (II Samuel 7:12-16). Our glorious Messiah will be victorious over His enemies at His Second Coming as He defeats kings and nations to establish His Millennium reign on earth (vv. 5-7). Verse 5 reads: “The Lord at thy right hand shall strike through kings in the day of His wrath.” As saints, we will accompany Him to the earth, but we will not have to fight! (Revelation 19:14-15). The Lord will take care of all rebellion against Him (Revelation 19:15).
May God Bless!