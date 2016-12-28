“Rapping with theFairy”
Why is school so important to you?
School for kids is of course, is a part of everyday life. For the most part, their fundamental growth depends largely on the educators put in place for their continued education, care and development. We as parents, want our children to enjoy school and make the most of their day while there. In traveling through Dallas this weekend, I came across a young man who despite his age, has his own ideas of how important school is!
Davionne: “I think school is important because it is where you learn! I have a lot of subjects at school but I mainly like social studies, math and science. Math and science areespecially fun. I like math because I like to come up with the answers myself! It feels rewarding when I get the answers correct. I like to study science because I learn about the world, how it was made and what it is made of. I think learning about the world is very important because the world changes! I like to study about soil. I like the way soil feels when it runs through your fingers and hands and it can be used for so many things including buildings and planting. I usually make A’s in school. That’s because I don’t really mind studying my homework. Doing homework is necessary I like all my teachers but my favorite teachers are Ms. Moore, Ms. Sprgian and Ms. Abrom. I like them because they make our homework fun Even though I learn a lot a lot at school, I also learn a lot at home. My mother reminds me to study hard and she encourages me to make good grades and always tells me to be respectful of others! Both my home and school is important! I want to graduate and I want a good future in life!
Fairy: Davionne I’m so happy that you truly understand the importance of school. I’m also proud of you for your acknowledgment of your teachers who play a big part of your life and you are a mature young man to recognize that your mother is the leading force of your understanding and wellbeing in life! I’m sure that most of you kids know and understand the importance of school as well! Keep up the good work kids! Do your best & enjoy your childhood. You will definitely become a great adult and enjoy a wonderful life! I’ll just say …Congratulations!… NOW!
If you know a child that deserves to be featured in this article, please contact Fairy at (214) 962‐4369.