My Day: Butt Injections
I often say in my speaking engagements that the news is a major diversion to the public. It is designed to move your attention to something else . . . away from the elephant-in-the-room, the situations-at-home. Our motto to our audiences is ‘battles that matter’. Butt injections are a battle that matter. Butt injections are a real profitable, in demand popular procedure in our society today. The cost range from $500 to $9,499. And believe it or not, African American women are direct contributor.
This article gained momentum over several weeks as I attended a round of events, parties and dinners in and out of the city. In addition, I attend my grandson’s high school football games, one in Katy, Texas and the other in Arlington. As an astute seasoned student of the” high fashion” world, I noticed some “irregulars” watching the fashions shows at these gatherings. I am familiar with couture, ready-to-wear, and casual chic in both men and women. At one event, I sat with a dear friend. “Jimmie” and I caught up on world events and then I mentioned the extended ‘bodies’ on the rear of some younger women. She was quite amused at my naïve-ness about today’s fashions, spandex and silicone. Butt injections or some form of plastic surgery are on the Christmas list of many women.
The Brazilian Buttock Lift started this rage supposedly to install confidence in women. “If you feel your bottom is not full and shapely, you can do something about it”, advertised one surgeon. It graduated to the ‘famous tummy tuck”, exclusively for $9,499. The demands grew to the facelift, Botox, the mini-facelift. These procedures were using your own fat cells, in a doctor’s office with health and safety as the primary premise. Then we entered into the world of implants with everything. Breasts implants, eyelid implants, chin and cheeks implants. Oh, I forgot the nose jobs.
So, where are we now? Glad you asked. This crazy phenomenon has moved onto the black market, a very dark place of shady services starting at $500-to-$800 in a hotel room called “pumping parties”.
Kimberly Smedley, African American, known as the “Queen of the Butt Injections” has written a book entitled “The Backside of the Story”. She cites a very sad, regrettable statement as to why she wrote the book. In the story is this statement . . . in a club of 100 women “you want an edge?
This battle matters because the percentage of black women is now rising using the illegal methods. The illegal solutions are mixed with ingredients (super glue in some reports) that are harmful and causing serious medical conditions, death in many cases.
In the New Year, set and master your goals with all natural ole fashion deliberate determination. You can do it and you are worth it. Recognize and delete the artificial adjectives. Get high on education, while redesigning your talents to meet these new challenges.
Happy New Year.
Ester Davis is a celebrated writer, speaker, television and internet host. She can be reached @ www.esterday.com