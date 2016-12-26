ANNUAL CITYWIDE KWANZAA CALENDAR
Monday, December 26, 2016
Umoja (Unity)
1:00 pm Children’s Zawadi (gift) making workshop. The children will make Zawadis that reflect their African culture and identity. Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas, TX. Call 214-943-8262.
7:00 pm Candle lighting Ceremony, children’s presentations and Collective discussion on Unity in our community. Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas, TX. Call 214-943-8262.
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Kujichagulia (Self-Determination
2:00 pm The Griot Storyteller, Melody Afi Bell conducts an Adrinka Workshop in celebration of Kujichagulia at the Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas, TX. Call 214-374-1192
7:30 pm Kujichagulia (Self Determination) “An Evening with the Watoto”
Educator & Community activist Lucy Houston and Poet Ife Mahdi sponsor the children (watoto) of the community with a variety of activities; singing, dancing, poetry, drumming, and celebration of the Kwanzaa ritual. 7:30 pm at the Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas TX 75216 – Call 214-943-8262, or 214-228-7248.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility
10:30 am – The Griot Storyteller Melody Afi Bell will have activities celebrating the principle of Ujima this morning focusing on Collective Work & Responsibility. Music will be enjoyed, as well as drumming, storytelling and more. Join us at the North Park Mall in the Library (between Nordstrom’s & Macy’s) The address is 8687 N Central, Dallas, TX – Call 214-374-1192 for more details.
7:00 pm Candle lighting ceremony and a Tribute to Paul Robeson. Also a collective discussion on how we will move forward together to lift our community. Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas, TX. Call 214-943-8262.
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)
6:30 pm The principle of Ujamaa will be celebrated at the DeSoto Civic Center at Hampton and Pleasant Run in DeSoto, Texas. The Kwanzaa ritual will be performed and rounding out the evening, there will be entertainment, music and refreshments. Come join us! Call 972-298-6001.
Friday, December 30, 2016
Nia (Purpose)
7:00 pm “I am…Because we are…We are…Because I am.” Celebrating our Purpose-Annual Tribute to Esudele Fagbenro, Founder of the Act of Change, Inc. Act of Change celebrates Nia, which is also the earth/birthday of Baba Esudele Fagbenro. In 2014, Esudele invited community folks to participate in lip sync performances as a fun way to express ourselves. It has become an annual event. Please join us for the Kwanzaa ritual, along with an evening of lip sync performances. The Act of Change 3200 S. Lancaster Rd. #623 Dallas, TX Call 214-205-8804.
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Kuumba (Creativity)
12noon-2:00 pm - Bandan Koro Dance Ensemble celebrates its Creativity with the Kwanzaa ritual and a Free Kwanzaa Community Dance Class at the South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75210. Call Tony Browne, Director – at 832-689-9969 for more information.
12noon-5:30 pm A fun-filled afternoon takes place at the Martin Luther King Library as we celebrate our Creativity. The MLK Library Friends Support Group will sponsor a joyous day of activities. Please join us at 2922 MLK Blvd, Dallas, TX. Call 214-403-0274.
January 1, 2017
Imani (Faith)
“To believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle” Maulana Karenga - September 7, 1965
NO PUBLIC CELEBRATIONS SCHEDULED AT THIS TIME.