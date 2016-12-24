DART is your choice for transportation to Heart of Dallas Bowl
Take Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to the seventh annual Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl featuring the University of North Texas and the United States Military Academy Tuesday, Dec. 27, 11 a.m., at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium. See the Mean Green of UNT face Army’s Black Knights in a rematch of a game UNT won on Oct. 22 at West Point.
The Heart of Dallas Bowl, the first bowl game in the country honoring First Responders, can be reached easily by riding DART to either of two Green Line stations:
- Fair Park, located on Parry Avenue at the entrance to the fairgrounds,
- and MLK, Jr., located south of R.B. Cullum Blvd. and convenient to both the MLK fairground entrance (Gate 6) and the Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Transferring to the Green Line from the Red, Orange and Blue lines is easy at any of the four downtown rail stations: West End, Akard, St. Paul or Pearl/Arts District.
Those riding the Denton County Transportation Authority’s (DCTA) A-train to DART’s Trinity Mills Station can switch to a Green Line train and head straight to Fair Park or MLK stations. Additional details about DART service are available at DART.org or by calling Customer Information at 214-979-1111. DCTA schedules can be found at dcta.net.
A Local Day Pass for use on DART Rail and buses is $5 and can be purchased by cash or credit card at ticket vending machines located at all DART stations. Purchase a day pass in advance by using the new GoPass℠ mobile ticketing application available for Android and Apple smartphones available through Google Play or the App Store.