A Little Bit of Faith: Christmas is Coming: A Poem
December 24, 2016 | EDITORIALS, Religion
By Colleen White, Ed.D.
Christmas is coming soon my friend.
A heart full of warmth and joy for a friend.
Give a gift to someone you know
Share the love with all you know
Christmas is such a holy night
It’s a gift that was born in a manger
Peace, Love, and Joy forever
The angels sing and clap their hands
Christmas was given to us that night
Mary’s little son was such a delight
The animals sat so quiet you see
They too wanted to see the mystery
Jesus is the name that was given
He’s the reason we celebrate Christmas
The earth has changed because of Him
We worship, praise, and pray to Him
Christmas is a holy time—
Share His love to all mankind.