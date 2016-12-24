A Little Bit of Faith: Christmas is Coming: A Poem

COLLEEN WHITE

By Colleen White, Ed.D.

Christmas is coming soon my friend.

A heart full of warmth and joy for a friend.

Give a gift to someone you know

Share the love with all you know

Christmas is such a holy night

It’s a gift that was born in a manger

Peace, Love, and Joy forever

The angels sing and clap their hands

Christmas was given to us that night

Mary’s little son was such a delight

The animals sat so quiet you see

They too wanted to see the mystery

Jesus is the name that was given

He’s the reason we celebrate Christmas

The earth has changed because of Him

We worship, praise, and pray to Him

Christmas is a holy time—

Share His love to all mankind.