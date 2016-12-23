MillerCoors to once again provide free DART rides New Year’s Eve
MillerCoors and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) have teamed up for the second year to provide transit customers celebrating New Year’s Eve with free rides on all buses, light rail trains, paratransit vehicles and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) from Union Station to CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
No passes or coupons are required to ride free from 6 p.m. until end of service on Dec. 31 thanks to MillerCoors providing a safe travel option to driving. MillerCoors has been supporting free ride programs for decades in nearly two dozen cities with safe rides provided to more than five million people. The Dallas area campaign started New Year’s Eve 2015 and provided more than 37,000 free rides.
DART and TRE remind customers that buses and trains operate on reduced schedules for the holidays. Those schedules can be found at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.
The reduced schedules include:
Sat., Dec. 24
- DART and TRE – Saturday schedule.
- Paratransit – DART Paratransit Services for customers with disabilities will operate regularly. Customers may call Thursday, Dec. 22, to schedule service through Monday, Dec. 26, and may call Friday, Dec. 23, to schedule service through Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Customers should call 214.515.7272 and choose Option 3 to schedule their trip. Next day scheduling is also available using X-Press Booking, web booking or the semi-automated voicemail.
Sun., Dec. 25
- DART – Sunday schedule
- TRE – No service
- Paratransit – Services for customers with disabilities will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and a holiday schedule on Monday, Dec. 26. The DART Paratransit Scheduling Center will also be closed. Regular subscription trips are canceled on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. Next day scheduling is available using X-Press Booking, web booking and the semi-automated voice mail.
- DART On-Call – Will not operate on Sunday, Dec. 25, or Monday, Dec. 26.
Sat., Dec. 31
- DART and TRE – Bus, rail service and trains will operate on a regular Saturday schedule with free service beginning at 6 p.m. until end of service sponsored by MillerCoors. A final TRE train leaves Union Station at 1 a.m. and final DART light rail trains leave from West End Station in Downtown Dallas at:
- 1:44 a.m., Red Line to Parker Road;
- 1:47 a.m., Blue Line to Downtown Rowlett;
- 1:56 a.m., Green Line to North Carrollton/Frankford Road;
- 12:54 a.m., Orange Line to Parker Road;
- 1:50 a.m., Red Line to Westmoreland;
- 1:46 a.m., Blue Line to UNT Dallas;
- 1:36 a.m., Green Line to Buckner;
- and 1:30 a.m., Orange Line to DFW Airport.
- Dallas Streetcar – A final streetcar leaves Union Station at 1:10 a.m. and Bishop Arts at 1:25 a.m.
- Paratransit – Regular service provided. Customers may begin calling Thursday, Dec. 29,
to schedule service through Monday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Dec. 30, to schedule service for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Customers should call 214.515.7272 and choose Option 3 to schedule their trip. Next day scheduling is also available using X-Press Booking, web booking or semi-automated voicemail.
Sun. Jan. 1
- DART – Buses and light rail will operate on a Sunday schedule
- TRE – No service
- Paratransit Services for customers with disabilities will operate on a Sunday schedule. The Paratransit Scheduling Center will also be closed. Regular subscription trips are canceled on Jan. 1. Customers needing service for Monday, Jan. 2, are encouraged to begin calling Thursday, Dec. 29. Next day scheduling is also available using X-Press Booking, web booking and the semi-automated voice mail system.
- DART On-Call – Will not operate.
Mon., Jan. 2
- DART administrative offices are closed.
- DART and TRE – Saturday schedule.
- Paratransit – Regular subscription trips will be canceled. Customers needing service for Monday, Jan. 2, are encouraged to begin calling Friday, Dec. 30. The Paratransit Scheduling Center will also be closed. However, next day scheduling will be accepted using our voicemail booking system and DART’s automated booking feature, X-Press Booking as well as web booking. To speak with a staff person, customers may begin calling Friday, Dec. 30, to schedule service through Tuesday, Jan. 3. Customers should call 214-515-7272 and choose Option 3 to schedule their trip.
- DART On Call – Will not operate.
DART’s Customer Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Customers needing schedule information can call 214-979-1111.